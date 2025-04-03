AIFF Secretary General’s appointment halted

NEW DELHI: Delhi HC has temporarily halted the appointment of Anilkumar Prabhakaran as the Secretary General of the All India Football Federation following a petition that claims his selection breaches the National Sports Code.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Justice Sachin Datta issued an interim stay on Prabhakaran’s appointment and scheduled further arguments for April 8. The court was hearing a plea filed by Ranjit Bajaj, director of Delhi Football Club, who challenged the legality of Prabhakaran’s selection.

Bajaj’s legal team, led by advocate Rahul Mehra and lawyer Shivam Singh contended that Prabhakaran had been previously elected as a member of the AIFF Executive Committee, making him ineligible for the administrative post. The petition argued that his appointment contravened guidelines established by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.