Dating Now: Where’s the money honey?

The privacy factor

Many also go to expensive cafés and restaurants due to the lack of public places to meet and talk. Pranav Kishore Saxena, a policy consultant, believes a financial investment for a casual date can seem a load in the early days of trying out a relationship, as Delhi does not have hangout places in all localities—even to have a conversation. “For Mumbaikars, they can simply sit by the sea at Marine Drive to have a conversation. That is impossible in Delhi. Roads are congested, traffic is a major issue, you just have to enter a café and a good one at that. Having a conversation in a small tea shop, right next to the road with traffic passing by, is difficult,” he says. Ghosh adds: “Delhi is not very safe for women, so meetings in public places are often difficult.”

Where’s the inclusivity?

Meghna Mehra, a freelance political consultant, had a weird dating experience two days ago. Being a woman from East Delhi, she felt judged by the other person because of her address. “I had a match with a person from south Delhi, and as soon as he got to know that I live in Karkardooma, he started telling me a story about how people from that neighbourhood “fraud others”. He even narrated an experience of a person who was defrauded in a hotel lounge in Karkardooma. It reeked of class bias. East Delhi is often considered an economically weaker area. That mentality was reflected in the conversation,” says Mehra.

Incidents like this raise the question whether dating is inclusive in urban pockets of the country, and even in India’s capital where people of various economic backgrounds live. “Dating in Delhi is far from being inclusive. It demands a certain knowledge of tech, which is exclusive. Dating apps, hence, allow only a specific segment of society to interact and intermingle, while the majority of the people don't have access to opportunities to meet people. Should they then not have a romantic or erotic life?” asks Saxena.

Club dates come with a dress code, points out Mehra. “You need to wear branded clothes, which many do not have. So, my friends often come to me asking for proper clothes before going on a date. Also, it is expected that for dates, I need to go to some expensive hangout in South Delhi, as nobody is willing to come to the place where I live. I am a contract worker, so sometimes I find it difficult to go for such dates. So, I either ask them to come to a dhaba close to my place. If they are unwilling, that’s where it ends before anything can begin,” she says.