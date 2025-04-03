Delhi Budget Session: Speaker suspends 12 AAP MLAs

NEW DELHI: The final day of the first Budget Session of the newly constituted eighth Assembly saw high drama as Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 AAP MLAs after they created a ruckus demanding the resignation of Delhi Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra.

The AAP legislators, carrying placards and raising slogans, stormed into the well of the House, prompting the Speaker to remove them from the Assembly floor. In addition to the protest in the Assembly, AAP leaders staged a demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Assembly complex, holding banners that read “Kapil Mishra Istifa Do” and chanting slogans.

The opposition party accused the BJP government of shielding someone allegedly involved in inciting riots and suppressing voices within the Assembly.

AAP leader Atishi vowed that the party would not remain silent, vowing to continue the fight for Kapil Mishra’s resignation and arrest. Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP), Atishi, referenced a court’s order for an FIR against Kapil Mishra in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots.