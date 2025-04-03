Delhi Budget Session: Speaker suspends 12 AAP MLAs

NEW DELHI: The final day of the first Budget Session of the newly constituted eighth Assembly saw high drama as Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 AAP MLAs after they created a ruckus demanding the resignation of Delhi Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra.
The AAP legislators, carrying placards and raising slogans, stormed into the well of the House, prompting the Speaker to remove them from the Assembly floor. In addition to the protest in the Assembly, AAP leaders staged a demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Assembly complex, holding banners that read “Kapil Mishra Istifa Do” and chanting slogans.
The opposition party accused the BJP government of shielding someone allegedly involved in inciting riots and suppressing voices within the Assembly.
AAP leader Atishi vowed that the party would not remain silent, vowing to continue the fight for Kapil Mishra’s resignation and arrest. Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP), Atishi, referenced a court’s order for an FIR against Kapil Mishra in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots.
She stated, “The entire country saw how Kapil Mishra incited riots. Fifty-three people lost their lives in the Delhi riots—their blood is on his hands.He was the one who instigated the violence.
Today, all those who have FIRs for the riots are in Tihar Jail. Then why is the Delhi Police not arresting him? Why is Chief Minister Rekha Gupta not removing him from her Cabinet?”
Atishi further questioned Gupta’s remarks on communal harmony, stating, “She speaks of harmony, saying ‘Diwali mein Ali aur Ramzan mein Ram.’ Then why is a minister, against whom the court has ordered an FIR for inciting riots, still in the Cabinet?”
The Delhi LoP called for Mishra’s immediate resignation, emphasizing, “How can someone involved in riots remain a minister? Kapil Mishra is responsible for the 2020 Delhi riots, where 53 people were killed, hundreds were injured, and property worth crores was destroyed. The entire nation saw how he incited violence, leading to the tragic loss of lives.”
She added, “Why is the BJP shielding him? If Kapil Mishra resigns, AAP MLAs will return to the Assembly. But why is the BJP protecting him? Was the BJP complicit in the riots? Is that why they are saving him?”
Earlier in the week, opposition MLAs had walked out of the Assembly during a session, alleging power cuts in the national capital. Speaker Vijender Gupta had expressed surprise at the opposition’s absence during the discussion of the issue, which was included in the agenda at their own request.
Gupta criticised the opposition’s conduct as irresponsible, emphasising that the House functions according to legislative procedures and rules, and that it was inappropriate for the opposition to be absent during a scheduled discussion.