Infighting in federations hampers sports, says Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has expressed strong disapproval of the persistent internal disputes plaguing sporting federations in India, stating that such conflicts are detrimental to the growth of sports in the country.

The court also underscored the importance of autonomy in sports governance, warning that infighting could lead to international disqualification.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela made these remarks while hearing an appeal by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) challenging a single judge’s ruling concerning its electoral process.

The appeal was filed against an order that had stayed the federation’s decision to permit only elected representatives from affiliated state units to vote in its upcoming elections.

During the proceedings, counsel representing the secretary and treasurer of the BFI contended that the appeal had been improperly filed, as it was instituted by the federation’s president without requisite authority.

In response, the appellant’s counsel maintained that the secretary and treasurer had been suspended, justifying the president’s unilateral decision to proceed with the appeal.

The court expressed frustration over the prevalence of disputes within sports federations, asserting that such conflicts hinder the progress of Indian sports on the global stage.

“Why this continuous infighting? These issues open the door for disqualification by international bodies. Sports governance is guided by the International Olympic Charter, which mandates autonomy for national bodies. However, this autonomy is being compromised by litigation,” the bench remarked.

Stressing the severity of the situation, the judges remarked that nearly every sporting federation in the country was entangled in legal disputes.

The court issued a stern warning, urging the involved parties to find an amicable resolution before the next hearing scheduled for April 7.

“If the disputes do not cease, we will take appropriate action. In the best interest of sports, we know what needs to be done,” the bench cautioned.