Panchayat secretary posts vacant in villages since 2018

NEW DELHI: The crucial post of Panchayat Secretary, meant to serve as a bridge between the rural populace and the Delhi administration, has remained vacant across the capital’s 49 rural villages for several years
The prolonged absence of these officials has severely impacted governance and service delivery, leaving residents without a key administrative link. The Centre for Youth Culture Law and Environment (CYCLE), an NGO advocating for rural governance, has repeatedly raised concerns over these vacancies.
In a letter addressed to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, and Chief Secretary of Delhi, the organisation criticised the inaction of the Revenue Department, which has failed to fill these positions. However, the NGO has yet to receive a response from the department.
Despite the post never being officially abolished, residents continue to highlight the absence of Panchayat Secretaries in their villages. In response to an RTI filed by a resident of North Delhi’s Palla village, the Block Development Officer (North) confirmed that no Panchayat Secretaries have been posted in the area since 2018.
A revenue department official, speaking on condition of anonymity said, “After 1996, the position of Panchayat Secretary was gradually phased out through transfers, promotions, and retirements.”
Paras Tyagi, a representative from CYCLE, emphasized the impact of these vacancies. “The issue not only hampers rural development but also undermines the rights and needs of villagers, depriving them of essential government services and coordination,” he said.
The Panchayat Secretary role was abolished in 1989 following the dissolution of panchayats in Delhi, but was later reinstated to bridge the administrative gap in rural areas. However, its continued absence has left governance in limbo.
The issue extends beyond Panchayat Secretaries. Revenue department records as of February 2025 show that 151 of the 218 sanctioned Patwari positions—responsible for maintaining land ownership records—remain vacant.
Similarly, 88 out of 100 Kanungo positions, crucial for overseeing Patwari work and liaising with higher officials, are unfilled.
Without these essential administrative figures, villagers often struggle to resolve grievances. Haripal Dabas, a resident of Northwest Delhi’s Kanjhawala, highlighted how the region, once known for its numerous ponds, has seen widespread encroachments. “We are constantly sent from one department to another—between the BDO, Tehsildar, and officials from the MCD and DDA. None of them are able to resolve our concerns,” he said.