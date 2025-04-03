Panchayat secretary posts vacant in villages since 2018

NEW DELHI: The crucial post of Panchayat Secretary, meant to serve as a bridge between the rural populace and the Delhi administration, has remained vacant across the capital’s 49 rural villages for several years

The prolonged absence of these officials has severely impacted governance and service delivery, leaving residents without a key administrative link. The Centre for Youth Culture Law and Environment (CYCLE), an NGO advocating for rural governance, has repeatedly raised concerns over these vacancies.

In a letter addressed to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, and Chief Secretary of Delhi, the organisation criticised the inaction of the Revenue Department, which has failed to fill these positions. However, the NGO has yet to receive a response from the department.

Despite the post never being officially abolished, residents continue to highlight the absence of Panchayat Secretaries in their villages. In response to an RTI filed by a resident of North Delhi’s Palla village, the Block Development Officer (North) confirmed that no Panchayat Secretaries have been posted in the area since 2018.

A revenue department official, speaking on condition of anonymity said, “After 1996, the position of Panchayat Secretary was gradually phased out through transfers, promotions, and retirements.”