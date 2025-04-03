Public Works Department asked to conduct fire safety audit of government buildings

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has initiated a large-scale fire safety audit of its buildings, prioritising hospitals and healthcare centres to enhance emergency preparedness.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked with conducting the assessment, focusing on identifying fire hazards, ensuring compliance with safety norms, and verifying the functionality of prevention measures, officials said Wednesday.

The audit will assess the presence and operational status of fire alarms, sprinklers, extinguishers, and other essential fire safety systems. It will also evaluate emergency evacuation protocols and identify areas that require corrective action.

“The fire audit should focus on assessing the fire safety measures in place, identifying potential fire hazards, and recommending corrective actions to ensure compliance with fire safety norms,” the PWD principal secretary stated in an official order. The exercise must be completed by April 15, the directive added. As part of the initiative, PWD officials have been instructed to inspect and verify the effectiveness of fire detection and alarm systems, ensuring they undergo regular testing and maintenance.