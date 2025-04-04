1,643 kg of seized drugs destroyed; make Delhi narcotics-free by 2027: LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police organised a drug destruction event on Thursday as part of its ongoing campaign against narcotics, destroying 1,643 kg of seized drugs worth Rs 2,622 crore, officials said.

According to the police, in line with its steadfast mission to achieve a drug-free Delhi by 2027, as guided by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the event was held at 4 p.m. at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd., GT Karnal Road, near Jahangirpuri Metro Station.

“A large quantity of drugs, including 529.456 kg of cannabis, 27.347 kg of charas, 11.580 kg of heroin, 517.875 kg of cocaine, 15 grams of MDMA, 542.3 kg of poppy straw, 8 kg of ketamine, and 6.5 kg of ephedrine, was disposed of. These substances were seized by the Crime Branch, South, Rohini, and West districts, as well as the Special Cell,” police said.

“The total weight of the drugs destroyed on Thursday was 1,643.074 kg, with an estimated international market value of Rs 2,622 crore,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) D.C. Srivastav.

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora were present at the event. Speaking on the occasion, the L-G praised the Delhi Police for its relentless campaign against narcotics in the city. He also urged all stakeholders to work together to make Delhi ‘Drug-Free’ by 2027.