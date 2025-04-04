1,643 kg of seized drugs destroyed; make Delhi narcotics-free by 2027: LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police organised a drug destruction event on Thursday as part of its ongoing campaign against narcotics, destroying 1,643 kg of seized drugs worth Rs 2,622 crore, officials said.
According to the police, in line with its steadfast mission to achieve a drug-free Delhi by 2027, as guided by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the event was held at 4 p.m. at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd., GT Karnal Road, near Jahangirpuri Metro Station.
“A large quantity of drugs, including 529.456 kg of cannabis, 27.347 kg of charas, 11.580 kg of heroin, 517.875 kg of cocaine, 15 grams of MDMA, 542.3 kg of poppy straw, 8 kg of ketamine, and 6.5 kg of ephedrine, was disposed of. These substances were seized by the Crime Branch, South, Rohini, and West districts, as well as the Special Cell,” police said.
“The total weight of the drugs destroyed on Thursday was 1,643.074 kg, with an estimated international market value of Rs 2,622 crore,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) D.C. Srivastav.
L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora were present at the event. Speaking on the occasion, the L-G praised the Delhi Police for its relentless campaign against narcotics in the city. He also urged all stakeholders to work together to make Delhi ‘Drug-Free’ by 2027.
As part of the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” (Drug-Free India Campaign), the Delhi Police have previously destroyed 2,888 kg of drugs on December 21, 2022; 15,700 kg of drugs on June 26, 2023; 10,631 kg of drugs on February 20, 2024; 10,601 kg of drugs on December 17, 2024; and 1,575 kg of drugs on January 24, 2025.
The total estimated international market value of these destroyed drugs is approximately Rs 5,997.75 crore. At the ninth state-level NCORD meeting held on November 26, 2024, chaired by the L-G, a three-year target was set to make Delhi drug-free. In response, the Delhi Police, in collaboration with other government departments, launched a one-month pilot campaign starting December 1, 2024.
Additionally, in January 2025, the Union Home Minister inaugurated the “MANAS” portal, launched by the Narcotics Control
Bureau (NCB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Through this portal, the public can report narcotics offenders 24/7 via helpline number 1933, without disclosing their identity. The police added that informants are encouraged to provide any narcotics-related information and may even claim rewards.