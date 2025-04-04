5-7 per cent fee hike in new DU academic session likely

NEW DELHI: Delhi University is planning to increase “nominal 5%-7%” fees charged from students in the academic year 2025-26, with Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh saying the hike will be applicable for all courses.

In an exclusive interview with this newspaper, Professor Singh says that the fee hike is not to strengthen the finances of the university, but to compensate for inflation.

“We don’t want to hike the fees very heavily for the students. It will be a regular hike. Fees alone don’t run the varsity. We have adequate budget and support from the Central government,” he said.

“Under the Higher Education Funding Agency, we’ve got Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 900 crore for the Institute of Eminence tag. We have recently purchased furniture worth Rs 100 crore and spent over Rs 100 crore on upgrading our library. We are trying to work harder to spend the money for the future of our students,” he said.

According to projections, the university expects to collect more than Rs 246 crore in revenue from tuition fees in the financial year 2025-26.

The V-C talked about revamping the student election process in the university. “It is time for the university to rethink the election system. We are yet to decide if direct or indirect elections will be held to appoint DUSU members,” he said.