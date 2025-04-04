Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta names chairpersons for key committees

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday announced the chairpersons for three crucial financial committees, including the Public

Accounts Committee (PAC), Committee on Government Undertakings, and the Committee on Estimates.

These committees were formed a few days ago to examine the recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports presented in the House.

Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar has been appointed as the Chairman of the PAC, while Mundka MLA Gajendra Drall will lead the Committee on Government Undertakings, and Moti Nagar MLA Harish Khurana will chair the Committee on Estimates. The three committees, each comprising nine members, have six representatives from the ruling BJP and three from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The PAC will include BJP MLAs Ajay Mahawar, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kailash Gahlot, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Satish Upadhyay, and Shikha Rai. AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, Kuldeep Kumar, and Virendra Singh Kadiyan, will also serve as members of the PAC. The Committee on Government Undertakings will feature BJP MLAs Deepak Chaudhary, Gajendra Drall, Anil Goyal, Kuldeep Solanki, Raj Karan Khatri, and Tilak Ram Khatri. AAP members Sanjiv Jha, Prem Chauhan, and Ajay Dutt will also be part of the committee.

The Estimates Committee will be chaired by Gajendra Singh Yadav, with other BJP members including Harish Khurana, Kulwant Rana, Poonam Sharma, Sanjay Goyal, and Sandeep Sehrawat. AAP representatives Imran Hussain, Som Dutt, and Vishesh Ravi will also be members of the committee.