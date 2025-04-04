Delhi Assembly to install 500 kVA solar panels within 100 days

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly has announced plans to install 500 kVA capacity solar panels within 100 days, which is expected to save approximately Rs 15 lakh per month in electricity costs, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Thursday. Gupta emphasised that the initiative would promote solar energy, sending a message to the public to adopt renewable energy and work towards zero electricity bills.

Additionally, Gupta revealed that the Assembly aims to go paperless before the upcoming monsoon session under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project. As part of the initiative, a media desk will be established, equipped with 25 computers, an internet connection, and printers.

Addressing the press, Gupta also highlighted the accomplishments of the new Delhi government, stating that in the 40 days since its formation, two sessions had been held and concluded successfully. The seven-day budget session was completed in a record 27.56 hours, he noted. Gupta shared that the budget, tabled on March 25, was discussed for just 7.13 minutes by 36 members, including those from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The only calling attention motion accepted during the session was moved by the opposition to discuss power cuts.

Gupta expressed surprise that despite being present on the Assembly premises, the opposition did not participate in the discussion on their own motion. He questioned the opposition’s absence while they claimed to have been prevented from speaking on the issue of power cuts. “The Opposition will have to answer about this in the next session,” he said.

The Speaker also criticized “politically motivated” disruptions by the opposition, stating that they were handled “sternly” during the budget session. For the first time, one day of the session was dedicated to private members’ resolutions, and a record 78 matters were raised under the special mention rule. Gupta further noted that eight reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the performance of the previous Delhi government were tabled in the House, but the opposition did not participate in the discussions.

Additionally, a resolution under Rule 107 was passed to dispose of over 300 matters carried forward from the previous Assembly’s committees.

In a cultural milestone, the Assembly also celebrated the Hindu New Year for the first time, marking another achievement of the current session.

House needs around 600 KW of power: Speaker

Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Thursday, “The Assembly needs around 600 KW of power and it has two solar plants with 100 KW capacity each. The installed solar power capacity will be increased to fulfil our energy needs fully with solar power.” Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the Assembly will promote solar energy to send a message to public to adopt it and ensure zero bills against electricity consumption.