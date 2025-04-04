Delhi court seeks report on safety steps for Christian Michel

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday ordered prison authorities to submit a status report on the safety measures in place for Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal. The directive was issued after James claimed there had been an attempt to poison him while in custody. The court also issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate regarding the allegations.

During a hearing at the Rouse Avenue Court, Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal called for a report from the Director General (DG) of Prisons on the steps taken following James’s complaint. James informed the court that, despite lodging a complaint regarding the alleged poisoning, no action had been taken by the authorities.

The court also granted James’s request to be allowed to wear shoes and pyjamas in jail, directing the prison authorities to take a decision in accordance with the rules. James stated that he had recently been denied permission to wear shoes. The court also ordered that James be taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 7 for a follow-up appointment related to a previous surgery.

It was noted that he has been experiencing leg pain, and the court directed that he be seen in the orthopaedic ward. A copy of the order was instructed to be sent to the DG of Prisons.

James, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, reiterated his fears for his life. “The ED claims that I am not in danger. However, I want to put on record that I ingested some of the poison I was given in 2019, which I managed to spit out,” he told the court.

He also mentioned the presence of an inmate named Shahnawaz, who allegedly had access to hashish (cannabis) every night, yet no action was taken against him.

James further noted that while he was being kept in a high-security cell in Jail Number 1, Shahnawaz was housed in Jail Number 6. The court acknowledged that James has been charged under Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a life sentence.

His counsel, Advocate Aljo K Joseph, argued that the extradition treaty between India and the United Kingdom has not been incorporated into law and should be treated differently.

Taking note of James’s claims, the court ordered an inquiry into the allegations of an attempt on his life.