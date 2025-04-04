Delhi government likely to conduct trial in May for artificial rain to combat pollution

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is considering artificial rain through cloud seeding to combat air pollution and has partnered with IIT Kanpur to explore the feasibility of the initiative. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the process and necessary approvals for this.

Experts from IIT Kanpur briefed officials on the technique, which involves dispersing specific chemicals into clouds to induce precipitation. According to the institute, previous experiments in India have shown a high success rate. Sirsa directed departments to expedite regulatory clearances, including approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Airport Authority of India. The project is expected to be tested on an experimental basis in May.

“We are fighting a war against air pollution in Delhi and are committed to finding solutions for clean air. ” Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and other agencies participated in the discussions. Apart from cloud seeding, the government is also reviewing the possibility of installing a static artificial rain system using natural ionization technology.

In a separate meeting, the minister reviewed dust mitigation measures at construction sites. He stressed strict compliance with a 14-point action plan that mandates anti-smog guns, green nets, vehicle cleaning, and proper debris management. Sirsa also instructed the use of artificial intelligence for monitoring violations and ordered that DPCC clearance status be prominently displayed at large construction sites.

Delhi’s air pollution remains a persistent issue, with construction dust contributing nearly 30% to the total pollution levels.