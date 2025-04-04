DMRC to operate three corridors of Chennai metro

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has been awarded a contract by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to operate and maintain three corridors of its Phase-II project, a statement issued on Thursday said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will oversee day-to-day operations across the three corridors, which span 116.1 km and include 112 stations.

This includes the management of six double-decker stations, the Operation Control Centre (OCC), depot control centres, station operations, train services and the maintenance of both trains and metro infrastructure, the statement said.The first section of Chennai Metro Phase-II is expected to become operational by December 2025, with full completion scheduled in phases by December 2028, it stated.

The contract covers Corridor-3 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri SIPCOT-II ‘ Indigo Line), Corridor-4 (Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass ‘ Orange Line) and Corridor-5 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur ‘ Red Line) along with maintenance depots at Madhavaram, Poonamallee and Semmancheri, it read. The agreement will remain in effect for 12 years.