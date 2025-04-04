DU will soon have two more campuses: VC Yogesh Singh

In a candid conversation with Ifrah Mufti, Delhi University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh talked about DU’s plan to hike fees, prepare for the fourth year of FYUP programme and new campuses. Excerpts:

In the past three years, nearly five lakh applicants could not secure a seat in DU. The education ministry recently told Parliament that universities saw a surge in the number of applications received each year against the number of seats. Is it because of the CUET entrance exam or anything else?

I’ll take this as a positive comment. This will happen because we have a limited number of seats but still a huge number in an Indian University. Being one of the best institutes given an eminence tag by the government of India- University is doing very well. Most of the state’s students want to study here. When our admissions were based on 12th marks, our cut-offs used to be 89% to 98%. Even back then, students were not getting admission. Earlier, the Class 12 marks were dependent on state boards, which were tougher, like in UP, Maharashtra, and those students couldn’t get admission. But now, they get an equal chance to appear and get into the University and their desired college. And the best part is that if you couldn’t perform well this year, you can always try again next year.

DU teachers and students have rejected the ‘undermining of democracy’ as DU proposed to overhaul the DUSU election. It became a war of memes. Is the decision justified?

I strongly believe that the time has come to rethink the election system. There are directions from the high court, and recommendations from the Lyngdoh committee. Election will be very different this time. We may go for direct or indirect elections that we will decide later. There will be restrictions and proper guidelines to follow. Though there were guidelines last year as well, they were not followed. We do not want to repeat what happened last year.