Master plan to ensure clean water in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), announcing a 50-year master plan to ensure a sustainable and clean water supply for the city. The initiative aims to tackle long-term water shortages and improve infrastructure, he said.

A major component of the plan involves desilting the Wazirabad Barrage to double its storage capacity within the next one to one-and-a-half months. Verma stated that this measure will help prevent shortages, particularly during the summer months. He also criticized past administrations for neglecting Delhi’s water infrastructure, emphasizing that his government is committed to transparency and effective governance.

The minister also highlighted efforts to curb Yamuna pollution and illegal encroachments. “The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has enlisted the help of the Indian Army’s Territorial Army to prevent encroachments and waste dumping into the river,” he said. He assured stricter surveillance and tougher enforcement against violators to restore the Yamuna’s health.

Verma also announced the implementation of a comprehensive water management strategy to replace crisis-driven solutions with long-term reforms. The plan includes upgrading pipelines, preventing water leakage, and enhancing the distribution network to reduce wastage. He noted that outdated pipelines and illegal water extraction have contributed significantly to Delhi’s water issues, but the new approach will address these problems systematically.

To maintain transparency, Verma disclosed that the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level in Wazirabad’s water stands at 170, which meets safety standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Indian regulations. “I drank the treated water myself and verified its safety. Instead of fear-driven politics, we are taking concrete steps to guarantee clean water for every citizen,” he said.

He also revealed plans for an IT-based dashboard to enable real-time tracking of water intake and output at WTPs and STPs. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted clean water access for all Delhi residents, he stated, “Those using the water crisis for political gain will have to answer for their actions. Our results will speak for themselves.”