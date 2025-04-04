Over 300 seized vehicles gutted in police yard fire in Delhi

NEW DELHI: More than 300 vehicles seized by Delhi Police were destroyed in a fire that broke out on Thursday at the malkhana in Nehru Place, located in the southeastern part of the national capital, officials said.

Fire officials reported receiving an alert about the blaze around 2 pm. The caller informed them that the fire was spreading across vehicles parked at the malkhana (yard) behind the MTNL office in Nehru Place. In response, five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control and began cooling operations.

The fire had affected two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and cars in the open area of the malkhana. No casualties were reported in the incident, according to senior fire officials.

The vehicles, which were parked in the malkhana, had been seized under the 207 Motor Vehicle Act and 66 Delhi Police Act. Initial investigations indicate that approximately 300 to 400 vehicles were destroyed in the fire, the officials said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

In a separate incident, a car caught fire on Wednesday night in the Ambedkar Nagar area of South Delhi. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said they received a PCR call around 9 pm regarding the fire. Upon arrival at the Khanpur to Chirag Delhi road, officers found a car engulfed in flames. The driver, Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Jamia Nagar, stated that the fire started suddenly while he was driving.