1984 anti-Sikh riots: Key witness testifies to hearing Jagdish Tytler’s confession

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday recorded the testimony of Manjit Singh GK, former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) in connection to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. GK appeared as a prosecution witness, making certain very significant claims during the proceedings before Special Judge Jitendra Singh.

In his statement, GK alleged that in 2018, he received an envelope at his residence which contained a pen drive and a letter. The pen drive, he claimed, held an audio recording in which Tytler purportedly confessed to his role in the violence. GK later handed over the documents to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the matter.

Significantly, GK also accused Tytler, also present in the courtroom, of threatening a witness connected to the case. The court is scheduled further recording of GK’s testimony on April 21. The case pertains to the murder of three individuals at Gurdwara Pul Bangash in Delhi on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Eyewitnesses allege that Congress leader Jagdish Tytler was seen emerging from a white car outside the gurdwara, where he incited a mob against members of the Sikh community, leading to the killngs.

On September 13 last year, the court framed charges against Tytler under various provisions of the IPC, including Section 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), and 109 (abetment). These charges stem from evidences that includes eyewitness testimonies and the material submitted by GK.

The CBI continues to probe anti-Sikh riots cases amid growing calls from victim families and Sikh leaders for justice.