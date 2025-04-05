AAP, Congress hit out at Delhi government over hike in private school fees

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday claimed that private schools in the city have hiked their fees by 20% to even 82% in certain cases amid vehement protests from parents while the BJP government is favouring the wealthy school owners and managements.

AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to X, accusing the ruling party of ignoring the cause of students. “In ten years, we didn’t allow private schools in Delhi to hike their fees arbitrarily. We ended the education mafia. Within just a month of their government taking over, the education mafia has returned,” the AAP supremo asserted.

Taking to X, Manish Sisodia stated, “It hasn’t even been two months since BJP took power in Delhi, and they’ve already handed a free run to the education mafia. Thousands of parents today are deeply anxious about their children’s future. BJP has let private schools run wild. They’ve been given a free hand to increase fees – and some schools have gone to the extreme, hiking fees by up to 82%. Parents who can’t afford this increased fee – their children are not even being allowed to enter the classroom.”

“The moment BJP came to power, they’ve been hell-bent on dismantling and destroying this entire system. First, they slashed the education budget – attacked Delhi’s most exemplary, most modern, and most welfare-driven education model. And now, by giving a free pass to the private school mafia, they’re out to break the backs of thousands of families. This a battle for the future of our country,” Sisodia fumed.