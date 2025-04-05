AAP, Congress hit out at Delhi government over hike in private school fees

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday claimed that private schools in the city have hiked their fees by 20% to even 82% in certain cases amid vehement protests from parents while the BJP government is favouring the wealthy school owners and managements.
AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to X, accusing the ruling party of ignoring the cause of students. “In ten years, we didn’t allow private schools in Delhi to hike their fees arbitrarily. We ended the education mafia. Within just a month of their government taking over, the education mafia has returned,” the AAP supremo asserted.
Taking to X, Manish Sisodia stated, “It hasn’t even been two months since BJP took power in Delhi, and they’ve already handed a free run to the education mafia. Thousands of parents today are deeply anxious about their children’s future. BJP has let private schools run wild. They’ve been given a free hand to increase fees – and some schools have gone to the extreme, hiking fees by up to 82%. Parents who can’t afford this increased fee – their children are not even being allowed to enter the classroom.”
“The moment BJP came to power, they’ve been hell-bent on dismantling and destroying this entire system. First, they slashed the education budget – attacked Delhi’s most exemplary, most modern, and most welfare-driven education model. And now, by giving a free pass to the private school mafia, they’re out to break the backs of thousands of families. This a battle for the future of our country,” Sisodia fumed.
The Congress too attacked the Delhi government over the alleged spike in school fees. Attacking the BJP led government, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Friday alleged that it denied education to the children of poor and middle-class families by allowing private schools to hike fees.
He claimed private schools have hiked the fee by 20-80% despite facing a severe criticism from the parents.
Yadav claimed when Congress was in power, it did not allow private schools to hike fees arbitrarily, but within one month of coming to power, the BJP government, headed by Rekha Gupta, allowed the schools to increase tuition fees at their will.
“Good education is the right of every child, and every parent dreams of providing good education to their children. But if reputed private schools are allowed to hike fees at will, only the rich and the powerful would be able to send their children to reputed schools,” he claimed.
“Congress had made government schools sought-after, leading to a flux of students, but like Kejriwal, the Rekha government too seems to be anti-poor and anti-middle class as it joined the hands with private schools to hike tuition fees to make it beyond the reach of the poor and the middle-class parents,” Yadav stated.