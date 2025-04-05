Delhi CM Rekha Gupta bats for measures to promote education tourism

NEW DELHI: Emphasising that meaures should be adopted to promote education tourism across the country, CM Rekha Gupta on Friday assured that no work of the Delhi University will stop due to the city government. The remarks came while addressing a felicitation ceremony organised in her honour at Delhi University.

Reflecting on her student life, Gupta credited Daulat Ram College for shaping her into a leader. She nostalgically spoke about her activism days, recounting how she used to organise political events in DU colleges and across Delhi.

The CM reaffirmed her commitment to the DU’s welfare, stating that she would fulfill her responsibilities toward the university with utmost dedication. She also highlighted her vision of promoting educational tourism in Delhi alongside its existing tourist attractions.

Alma mater

Reminiscing of her college days, the CM recalled the times she was scolded by her teachers for her activism and recalled the protests that led to her deep ties with the ABVP.

"Never thought I would stand in the V-C’s office, where I once protested, and address students from the stage,” she mused.