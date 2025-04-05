Delhi hospitals to get 20 per cent hike in compensation and incentives

NEW DELHI: A special tariff is planned for Delhi hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Yojna, which will begin in the national capital on Saturday. The tariff includes a 20% hike in compensation of treatment rates for hospitals enrolled in the scheme. Also, hospitals with the best performance will receive an incentive of up to 30%.

A senior official says, “The treatment tariffs in Delhi are higher compared to other cities. The stakeholders have communicated that enforcing the standard tariff will not be sustainable for hospitals here.”

The official says the incentive for top-performing hospitals will be based on multiple parameters, including the turnaround time for surgeries and medical interventions, clearance of bills, and patient feedback.

On Saturday, Delhi will become the 35th state to implement the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme and an MoU will be signed between the National Health Authority and the Delhi government.

Ration card holders under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana and citizens above 70 years old will be among the first beneficiaries of the scheme. Verification of senior citizens’ details will be done through the voter list, while ration card holders’ info will be cross-checked via National Food Security Act portal.