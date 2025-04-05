Delhi Lok Adalat disposes of 2.49 lakh challans

The Delhi Lok Adalat has successfully resolved over 2.49 lakh challans during its last two hearings held in March, this year and December 2024, with a total collection of Rs 3.31 crore. The average amount collected per challan stood at Rs 132.58, officials said on Friday.

According to data from Delhi Traffic Police, a total of 185 benches were operational on March 8, 2025, and 182 on December 14, 2024.

The hearings saw a significant number of notices being resolved, with 1,85,173 notices disposed of in total—89,255 on March 8 and 95,918 on December 14. The total amount collected from these notices was Rs 1.87 crore, including Rs 88.36 lakh on March 8 and Rs 98.68 lakh on December 14.

Additionally, a total of 33,338 on-the-spot challans were disposed of during the March hearing and 31,305 during the December hearing, taking the total number of challans resolved to 64,643.

The amount collected from these challans was Rs 1.44 crore, with Rs 74.57 lakh collected on March 8 and Rs 69.58 lakh on December 14.

“The total amount collected across both hearings was Rs 3.31 crore, with Rs 1.62 crore collected on March 8 and Rs 1.68 crore on December 14. The average amount collected per challan was Rs 132.91 on March 8 and Rs 132.25 on December 14,” according to the data.