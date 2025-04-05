DMRC starts integrated app to ease last-mile travel

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced an integrated travel solution through its ‘DMRC Sarthi-Momentum 2.0’ app, allowing commuters to book bike taxis and auto-rickshaws for first and last-mile connectivity alongside metro tickets in a single transaction.

Developed in collaboration with Autope Payment Solutions Ltd., the initiative aims to streamline the commuter experience by eliminating the need for multiple bookings and bridging the gap between metro stations and final destinations. Users can enter their destination on the app, which then suggests the nearest metro stations and the best transport options for first and last-mile travel.

A bike taxi or auto-rickshaw will be booked to pick up the user from their location to the nearest metro station. Once the user reaches the destination station, another ride will be arranged for the last-mile connectivity. If the station is within walking distance, the app will not suggest a vehicle, but walking navigation will be available soon. DMRC has partnered with Rapido for bike taxis and auto-rickshaws and SheRyds, a women-led startup offering bike taxi services exclusively for female commuters.

Speaking on this, Vikas Kumar, MD, DMRC, said, “With the launch of this integrated service, we are addressing one of the most pressing challenges in urban commuting—first and last-mile connectivity. Sarthi-Momentum 2.0 makes metro travel more accessible, efficient, and convenient for all.”