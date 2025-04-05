IGIA to begin trials for full-body scanners from May

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will soon have advanced full-body scanners to enhance security while maintaining accuracy.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), operator of the IGIA announced on Friday that the trials for the scanners will begin from next month following the latest guidelines from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The airport operator said that four state-of-the-art scanners have been procured for the trials. Two of them will be installed at Terminal 1 (T1), while the other two will be placed at Terminal 3 (T3).

It further said that the IT interface of these machines is currently being finalised. After the completion of the three- to four-month long trial, a BCAS-led committee will go through the findings and establish a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for full-scale implementation. The scanners will be using millimeter-wave technology operating between 70 to 80 GHz. DIAL said that unlike conventional X-ray scanners, they do not emit radiation, making them safe for all travellers, including pregnant women and individuals with medical implants.

“These advanced scanners detect both metallic and non-metallic threats, including explosives, significantly improving upon traditional metal detectors. The technology, already in use at major international airports in the US, Canada, and Australia, enables rapid screening, with each scan taking just three seconds and a maximum throughput of 1,200 scans per hour,” the DIAL said. The airport operator further said that the scanners ensure no personal images are stored, while generating a standardized 2D image on a preset human avatar. These can scan in individuals between 3.3 feet to 6.7 feet in height.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “Delhi Airport remains committed to deploying the latest technology to enhance security while ensuring a seamless passenger experience. The introduction of these body scanners is a game-changer in security screening, allowing for faster checks.”