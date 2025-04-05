Jamia students burn Waqf bill copies amid flag marches in sensitive areas

NEW DELHI: Following the assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in both Houses of Parliament, Jamia Millia Islamia students and activists, on Friday, marked their dissent to the legislation in a demonstation organised at the university entrance.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police along with paramilitary forces conducted flag marches in sensitive areas across city, including Jamia Nagar and the Jamia Millia Islamia, to ensure that law and order is not disturbed in the wake of the passage of the contentious bill.

The demonstration at Jamia witnessed students delivering fiery speeches against the legislation, accusing the government of targeting the minority community and its properties. In an act of defiance, they burned copies of the bill.

The protests, led by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and other Leftist student groups, took place near Gate 7 of the university. In a statement, AISA condemned the Waqf bill as “unconstitutional and communal” and criticised the university administration for attempting to suppress student dissent.

Protesters also alleged that campus authorities tried to disrupt their demonstration by instructing guards to blow whistles continuously, a move they termed a ‘desperate attempt to drown out student voices.’