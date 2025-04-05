‘Shistachar’ squads conduct women’s safety drive at school, public places

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s anti-eve-teasing team, coined as the ‘Shistachar Squad’, conducted awareness campaigns at a school in Rani Bagh and in

public places around outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area in a bid to spread awareness over issues like eve-teasing, molestation, and harassment, officials said on Friday.

The initiative focused on educating the public about the perpetuating forms of harassment that women face in public spaces. In an effort to empower women and make them aware of their rights, the campaign also emphasised on the legal provisions, helpline numbers, and support mechanisms available for those facing such harassment, they said.

With an aim to foster a safer public environment for women, the police teams distributed pamphlets and held interactive sessions with commuters, stressing the importance of respecting women’s safety, dignity, and boundaries.

Members of the Shistachar Squad also engaged with local authorities to discuss preventive measures and encourage victims to report such criminal tendencies without fear or stigma, the police said.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora had issued a circular comstituting dedicated district-wise anti-eve-teasing teams (Shistachar Squads) across the national capital to check incidents of harassment and ensure the women’s safety in public spaces. Each squad comprises an inspector, a sub-inspector, four female and five male personnel, and one technician from special staff from the anti-auto theft squad for technical aid. They will be provided with one four-wheeler and adequate two-wheelers to ensure effective patrolling and quick response.

“DCPs in each district shall identify and compile a list of hotspots and vulnerable areas, posing risks to women’s safety, which will be the primary focus of these squads. A list of such hotspots identified by the district DCPs will be shared with DCP of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC),” the circular had read.