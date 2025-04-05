Woman poses as AIIMS doctor, steals jewellery, cash from hostel rooms

NEW DELHI: A 43-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing from AIIMS hostel rooms after using a doctor’s coat to gain unauthorised access and avoid suspicion, police said on Friday.

According to police, the woman, who is fond of expensive jewellery, had committed a similar theft at the hospital in 2023, though it had not been reported at the time. This was revealed during her interrogation, officials said. On March 27, a doctor at AIIMS filed a complaint with the Hauz Khas police station, reporting the theft of gold jewellery, cash of Rs 20,000 and 700 Malaysian Ringgit from her hostel room. During the probe, police analysed CCTV footage from 100 cameras across the AIIMS campus. They identified the woman wearing a doctor’s white coat, roaming in the hostel’s gallery and attempting to open several rooms during odd hours.

“The woman was later traced to the campus, where she was found riding a scooter. Police obtained ownership details of the vehicle and conducted a raid in Ghaziabad, UP, where the woman was arrested,” DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said. The stolen items, including two gold chains, a ring, earrings, a bracelet, Rs 4,500, and 522 Malaysian Ringgit, were recovered, along with the vehicle used in the crime. “During questioning, the woman admitted to being fond of costly jewellery and confessed that she had previously committed thefts,” the DCP said.

He added, “She revealed that while roaming the AIIMS campus, she noticed many hostel room doors were often left unlocked. To avoid suspicion from security, she would wear or carry a doctor’s coat before stealing. After committing the theft, she would leave on her scooter.” The woman, a resident of UP’s Ghaziabad, holds a diploma in medical laboratory technology and a bachelor’s degree in Science.