24-year-old woman dead after falling off roller coaster in southwest Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old woman died after she allegedly fell off a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening. The deceased, identified as Priyanka, fell off from a ride at the park. She was rushed to a hospital by her friend where she was declared dead. A case has been registered.

