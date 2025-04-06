24-year-old woman dead after falling off roller coaster in southwest Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old woman died after she allegedly fell off a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Thursday evening. The deceased, identified as Priyanka, fell off from a ride at the park. She was rushed to a hospital by her friend where she was declared dead. A case has been registered.
According to police, Kapashera police station received a medico-legal case (MLC) about the incident where it was found that a woman fell from a swing at a park. She was taken to a hospital by her friend Nikhil where she was declared dead.
Police visited the hospital and collected the MLC. There were visible injuries on the deceased’s body, including an ENT bleed, a lacerated wound on the right leg, puncture wound on the left leg, and multiple abrasions on the right forearm and left knee, a senior police officer said.
Police recorded Nikhil’s statement where he mentioned that he, along with Priyanka, came to the park and took a roller coaster ride around 6.15 pm. When the ride started, Priyanka allegedly fell from it and sustained injuries, the officer said.
The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted and the body has been handed over to the family members, they said. Thereafter, a case under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Kapashera police station, police said, adding that the investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of event.