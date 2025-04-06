Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to provide Railways wheel-profiling systems

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Indian Railways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which DMRC will procure state-of-the-art Automatic Wheel Profile Measurement Systems (AWPMS) for Indian Railways, a statement said.

These systems allow for the automatic measurement of train wheel profiles and related parameters, eliminating human intervention and improving efficiency and speed, the statement added.

The MoU was signed at Rail Bhawan on Friday.

As per the agreement, DMRC will procure, supply, and install four AWPMS units for Indian Railways. DMRC has already proposed the system specifications and will also handle the installation, testing, and commissioning at locations specified by the Railways.

The AWPMS system was first installed by DMRC at the Mukundpur Depot in July 2023. It is designed for non-contact, automatic measurement of the geometrical parameters of wheel sets using laser scanners, stepper motors, RFID tags, and servers. All measurements are conducted in real time.

This system eliminates human involvement in wheel profile measurements and automatically sends alert messages in case of any abnormalities. DMRC is expected to deliver and install the systems at four Indian Railways depots within 18 months.

This collaboration marks an important step forward for both DMRC and Indian Railways, paving the way for future ventures involving the exchange of technology, expertise, and mutual skill development, the statement concluded.