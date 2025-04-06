L-G VK Saxena launches smart police booth at IGI Airport Terminal 3

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday inaugurated a smart police booth at IGI Airport Terminal-3, offering real-time information, e-FIR filing, and 24/7 assistance to passengers.

The booth, established by the Delhi Police in collaboration with the GMR Group, is a major initiative aimed at improving passenger safety, enhancing security measures, and providing efficient, citizen-centric services at one of the busiest airports in the country, a statement said.

This initiative aligns with the vision of PM Narendra Modi’s Digital India and SMART Policing programs, representing the adoption of innovative, technology-driven solutions in policing to provide enhanced safety and convenience for citizens. The smart police booth is a step forward in strengthening the public-police interface, ensuring quick response and round-the-clock accessibility to police assistance, it added.

The L-G emphasised the importance of such initiatives in creating a safer and more secure environment for travellers, highlighting how technology-driven solutions can transform policing to meet the modern-day demands of public safety and convenience. The program also included a short film showcasing the features, objectives, and operations of the smart police booth.

The smart police booth is a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance the travel experience by integrating advanced technological features. It offers real-time information, including flight arrivals and departures, security alerts, emergency contact details, and travel guidelines—accessible through an intuitive digital board and interactive panels.

Travellers can conveniently file e-FIRs, report lost items, and submit missing person reports directly at the booth.