PWD conducts trials on tech to repair potholes in 20 minutes in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) on Saturday conducted a live trial of the steel slag-based instant pothole repair technology ‘ECOFIX’ on Delhi Secretariat Road developed by the Central Road Research Institute. Officials said the technology could repair potholes and open them to traffic within just 15 to 20 minutes, minimising disruption for commuters

The ECOFIX is a ready-to-use pothole repair mix, developed by CSIR – Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) in collaboration with Ramuka Global Services, a DPIIT-recognized startup.

During the live demonstration, both waterlogged and dry potholes were successfully repaired without any need for dewatering. One of the most notable advantages of this technology is that the repaired surface can be opened to traffic within just 15 to 20 minutes, minimizing disruption for commuters, a statement issued by the department said.

CRRI, who invented the ECOFIX technology, informed that the mix is made using metallurgical waste from the steel industry – specifically steel slag. The use of processed industrial waste not only makes the solution cost-effective andsdurable, but also promotes environmental sustainability by reducing reliance on natural aggregates. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the technology will greatly help the department in carrying out timely and durable repairs ahead of the monsoon season

“Providing Delhi citizens with better, safer, and pothole-free roads is our top priority. The successful trial of the ECOFIX technology will greatly help us carry out timely and durable repairs ahead of the monsoon season. This isn’t just about fixing potholes — it’s about reinforcing public trust. Delhi is rapidly moving toward smart and sustainable infrastructure,” he said.

He also said that the implementing agency has committed to a 2.5-year warranty for maintenance and performance. “For the next two and a half years, any maintenance required for the repaired patches will be handled by the implementing agency itself,” Verma added.

“This green initiative is also a step toward realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘Waste to Wealth’, by effectively utilising steel slag — an industrial by-product—in urban infrastructure development,” Verma added. The Delhi Government and PWD are now evaluating this technology for wider implementation.