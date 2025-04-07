A man & a land named Bharat

Some forty-five odd kilometres from the sound and fury of the bustling administrative district of the Capital, nestled among endless stretches of wheat fields and mustard blossoms, stand the villages of Nangal Thakran and Dariyapur Kalan; two names that may mean little to the city crowds, but still hold an indelible influence on Indian cinema. It was here, nearly five decades ago, that the iconic Bollywood number Mere desh ki dharti – one that remains an anthem for the patriotic – for Manoj Kumar’s 1967 magnum opus Upkar was filmed.

Bharat Kumar was the name that stuck; even decades after the film had receded from the mainstream, the actor-director Manoj Kumar, riding on his filmography of patriotic cinema, became eponymous with his character in Upkar.

Ever since the news of the artiste’s passing at the age of 87 reached Nangal Thakran and Dariyapur Kalan on early Friday, the villages – located three kilometres from the Auchandi border separating Delhi and Haryana – are wrapped in mourning. However, a sense of warm nostalgia allays the grief, remembering the legacy of not only a luminary of Indian cinema but a man who once walked their fields, shared their meals and captured their spirit in his film.

The Bharat Kumar of Upkar transcends physical boundaries of time and space, to become the singular representative of the Indian citizen – one who embodies both the jawan and kisaan. Written and directed by Kumar, the film follows a farmer who sacrifices his well-being for his family and fields, and the greater cause of the nation. Upkar was more than just a box office triumph. It was a cinematic reimagination of the Indian village in the historical backdrop of the Green Revolution which swept through rural India. The furrowed fields and golden harvest portrayed in Upkar are not just backdrops; they are real spaces, still tilled by the same families who had once hosted Manoj Kumar and his crew during the filming days.

One such memory lives in the home of 47-year-old Neetu Sherawat of Dariyapur Kalan. His voice quivers as he flips through fading family photographs, his eyes searching for an image of his late father Ram Mehar who passed away in 2021.

Ram Mehar had once enthusiatically participated in the production, offering his home and agricultural lands for the filming. He even hosted Manoj Kumar and co-star Pran during the shooting days. “My father would often tell us how the village had come alive in the 1960s,” Neetu said, his voice tinged with pride and loss.