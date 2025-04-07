Delhi court acquits four in sexual harassment case citing lack of evidence

NEW DELHI: A local court has acquitted two men accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl, saying there was no strong evidence.

The court also cleared two women who were charged with criminal intimidation, trespassing, and causing harm. During the trial, both the girl and her mother denied the allegations.

“The girl said someone from her NGO wrote the complaint and she signed it without understanding,” the court noted.

The accused were the girl’s relatives, and they all lived in the same building. Acquitting the four accused persons, the court said the prosecution had failed to pass the test of proving its case beyond reasonable doubt.

As per the original complaint, lodged in May 2019, the two men were alleged to have entered the girl’s room while she was preparing to bathe. They were accused of threatening her with a pistol and a knife, forcibly undressing her, filming her without clothes, and warning her that the video would be shared publicly. The complaint also claimed that the men made inappropriate gestures.