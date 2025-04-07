Delhi Metro to launch India’s first three-coach train line by 2028

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to introduce the country’s first metro corridor designed for operation with three-coach trains on the Lajpat Nagar Saket G Block route, officials said on Sunday.
As part of Phase IV of the project, the corridor will span 8 km and be the second-smallest in the network, the DMRC said in a statement.
Unlike most metro lines that use 4, 6, or 8-coach trains, the 3-coach system has been developed specifically for short-distance urban travel. The smaller train configuration will provide a cost-effective solution, ensuring better frequency and operational efficiency while accommodating substantial number of commuters.
In addition to reducing train length, the corridor will optimise urban mobility with a future-ready, efficient, and cost-conscious metro system.
The Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block corridor is being developed with assessment of passenger flow in mind. While high-density corridors require longer rakes to handle massive crowds, this stretch caters to a different category of commuters—short-distance travellers requiring frequent and efficient metro services.
The corridor’s Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT) estimates indicate a manageable load, ensuring a comfortable travel experience without unnecessary overcapacity.
It said the three-coach system is aimed at ensuring economic sustainability while maintaining high-quality urban transit standards.
It added that each coach will have a seating and standing capacity of around 300 passengers, bringing the total capacity of a three-coach train to approximately 900 passengers per trip.
The statement said the corridor will have eight strategically located stations from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block to improve accessibility for key residential and commercial areas.