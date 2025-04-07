Delhi Metro to launch India’s first three-coach train line by 2028

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to introduce the country’s first metro corridor designed for operation with three-coach trains on the Lajpat Nagar Saket G Block route, officials said on Sunday.

As part of Phase IV of the project, the corridor will span 8 km and be the second-smallest in the network, the DMRC said in a statement.

Unlike most metro lines that use 4, 6, or 8-coach trains, the 3-coach system has been developed specifically for short-distance urban travel. The smaller train configuration will provide a cost-effective solution, ensuring better frequency and operational efficiency while accommodating substantial number of commuters.

In addition to reducing train length, the corridor will optimise urban mobility with a future-ready, efficient, and cost-conscious metro system.

The Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block corridor is being developed with assessment of passenger flow in mind. While high-density corridors require longer rakes to handle massive crowds, this stretch caters to a different category of commuters—short-distance travellers requiring frequent and efficient metro services.

The corridor’s Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT) estimates indicate a manageable load, ensuring a comfortable travel experience without unnecessary overcapacity.