Heatwaves to sweep North India for 5 days

NEW DELHI: Heatwaves have moved into Northern India following a week of extreme temperatures in Gujarat, Central India and Odisha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange warnings for affected regions. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are expected in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab over the next four to five days. Many areas in Northwest India, Maharashtra, and South Peninsular India are expected to see maximum temperatures rise by 2 to 4°C.

The IMD has reported maximum temperatures of 40-43°C in various parts of Gujarat, North Punjab, North Haryana, Chandigarh, J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttarakhand, North Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and West Assam.

In addition, the maximum temperatures have risen by 3 to 6°C over north interior Odisha, adjoining Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal.

On April 4, Kandla in Saurashtra and Kutch recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44°C. The MeT office also forecasts heatwave conditions in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh on April 6 and 7, in Haryana and Chandigarh from April 6 to 10, in Punjab from April 7 to 10, in Delhi on April 7 and 8, in West Uttar Pradesh from April 7 to 9, and in Madhya Pradesh from April 8 to 10. The department previously indicated that the region would experience a higher number of heatwave days this month.

Additionally, hot and humid weather is likely to persist in coastal Gujarat and the Konkan & Goa region from April 6 to 9.