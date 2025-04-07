Identify and punish those behind issuing fake PUCs

The second session of the 8th Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded last week. Like the inaugural session, the Budget session too saw large transaction of legislative business. This augurs well for the city and a pleasant departure from what one witnessed during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government regime, when the floor of the house was reduced to the status of a platform for abusing ruling party’s political rivals.

While a large portion of the legislative business during the Budget session was consumed by the presentation of the Annual Financial Bill and the passage of the grant proposals, the session concluded on a very disquieting note, to say the least, with the presentation of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the state of pollution in the city. The report suggested that the citizens were forced to breathe poisonous air for days amounting to more than two and a half years during the past five years.

According to the report, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust, and stubble burning were the primary contributors to Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. Of the four factors, three could have been well handled by the previous AAP government without putting the blame on anybody.

It also puts blame at the door of the municipal bodies for improper waste disposal, and biomass burning, which aggravated the situation. The municipal corporation during the period under review was controlled both by AAP and the BJP.

The report also chastised the authorities for announcing several measures to control pollution, which all remained non-starter on account of poor enforcement and lack of coordination among agencies. The report also points towards deficient governance which worsened air quality. The report says, out of the 47.51 lakh overage vehicles required to be deregistered from 2018-19 to 2020-21, the government deregistered only 2.98 lakh such vehicles, the report stated.

It adds, 347 impounded vehicles were not scrapped by the deadline, and the capacity of impounding pits was found to be grossly insufficient, with space for only 4,000 vehicles versus 41 lakh vehicles awaiting scrapping. The report adds that as per Supreme Court mandate, Inter State Bus Terminuses (ISBTs) have to be built close to borders to stops the buses at the city’s periphery.