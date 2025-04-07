It takes lifetime to build reputation: Delhi court slams woman for false rape allegation

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has ordered the filing of a perjury complaint against a woman who falsely accused a man of rape, stating that her fabricated claims had unjustly subjected the accused to a traumatic legal ordeal.

“It takes a lifetime to build a reputation but only a few lies to destroy the same,” the court stated. The ruling came from Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anuj Agarwal at Tis Hazari Court, who acquitted the accused man after concluding that the prosecutrix had concocted a false story of sexual assault and threats.

The judge declared that the testimony given by the woman lacked credibility, rendering it unreliable for conviction.

The woman, a resident of Ujjain, had claimed that in November 2019 she was invited to Delhi by the accused on the pretext of sightseeing and was subsequently raped in a hotel located in the Nabi Kareem area. However, upon a thorough examination of the evidence, the court found significant inconsistencies in her account.