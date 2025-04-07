Pwd rolls out high-tech sewer cleaning machines to replace manual scavenging in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the monsoon season, the Public Works Department (PWD) has announced that the government is set to deploy advanced sewer cleaning machines across the city to address chronic waterlogging issues. Speaking during a field inspection on Sunday, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said that CCTV cameras would be used to verify the complete desilting of drains.

Alleging long-standing neglect, Verma claimed that many of the city’s drains and nullahs have not been cleaned in over a decade. “Our effort now is to have state-of-the-art machines in every assembly constituency to ensure thorough cleaning,” the minister said.

During his visit to South Delhi’s Greater Kailash area, the minister observed a trial run of a high-tech recycler machine imported from Mumbai. “This initiative is a concrete step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Swachh Bharat and modern urban infrastructure,” he added.

According to officials, the recycler machine can conduct deep and effective sewer cleaning without requiring manual entry, addressing both efficiency and safety concerns.

One of its standout features is the ability to extract silt and contaminated water simultaneously. The extracted water is then treated within the machine itself and reused for jetting operations, significantly reducing the amount of fresh water required.

Officials highlighted the machine’s compact, single-unit design, which eliminates the need for separate water tankers and allows for faster and more environmentally friendly operations.

“Being a single-unit setup, it requires minimal operational space. The entire cleaning process becomes faster, more precise, and environmentally friendly,” an official noted.