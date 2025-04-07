The Ghibli war’s new turn: Accessible art versus the war of existence

When animator, filmmaker, and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki criticised the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in 2016, he, perhaps had no idea that, just nine years later, the same technology would take over the internet—with the whole world generating images in the signature animation style of his own studio. This recent flush of Ghibli-style AI-generated images has animation students, artists, and fans alarmed—but divided. Some fear that AI could threaten jobs. For others, it is a tool to push creative boundaries. No one knows what the future holds. TMS speaks to those cheering on the trend and also to those raising red flags.

“I call it blatant plagiarism—and for a living artist, that's definitely unethical. Even if the artist is no longer alive, it still crosses a line,” says Naveen Verma, professor of UI-UX design at the World University of Design in Delhi NCR.

Kavita Gusain, communication expert and a fan of the Ghibli Studio films, believes the AI-generated images are nothing more than cheap replicas. “There is no emotional connection,” she says. “The AI models can’t feel the pain, laughter, or anger that an artist experiences—that’s what makes all the difference.” For marketing communication professional Saman Fatima Nomani, it is more of a fad than a trend. “Miyazaki and his team have spent decades hand-drawing each frame with precision and intention. No two characters feel the same.” Digital illustrator and architect Faizan Ahmed agrees with Nomani, saying: “People are just doing it for fun. Give it a week, and they’ll forget the whole Ghibli trend—some new art style will pop up and take over.”

Although many are mad at the ongoing craze, there are those who find the AI-generated images beautiful and nostalgic, like content writer Nitin Krishna. “I was just curious to see myself in a different form, digitally. If an anime character is relatable, you naturally try to put yourself in their shoes. That’s literally what happened—within a few clicks.”