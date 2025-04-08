Atishi accuses BJP of enabling private school fee hikes, calls for CAG audit

NEW DELHI: Former chief minister Atishi on Monday accused private schools in the city of imposing arbitrary fee hikes following the formation of the BJP government in the national capital. Addressing the media, the former Delhi chief minister alleged that many schools significantly raised their tuition fees without proper oversight, emboldened by the BJP at the helm.

“Private schools have started a loot now that there is a BJP government in Delhi. From the very first day, they began increasing fees by a substantial margin,” she claimed, asserting that strict regulations were in place on fees structures of private school during her party’s tenure.

“For the 10 years AAP was in power, there was a cap on fee hikes. If any discrepancy was found during audits, schools were asked to return the extra money. Schools were required to seek permission from the Delhi government before raising their fees,” she said.

Atishi further claimed that parents were approaching AAP leaders in large numbers, seeking their intervention.

Ex-CM seeks CAG audit

Issuing a challenge to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Atishi said the government must order an audit of private schools by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)