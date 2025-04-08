Charred body of transport businessman found in car in Delhi's Bijwasan

NEW DELHI: A charred body of a 42-year-old transport businessman was found after blaze in a car near the Bijwasan Road flyover, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The Fire Department received a call around 10:32 pm on Monday, alerting them about the car engulfed in flames, he said.

Two fire tenders were immediately despatched to the scene and they managed to douse the blaze by 11:20 pm.

"Upon extinguishing the fire, officials discovered an unidentified charred body inside the vehicle," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police in a statement said that a call was received at 10:25 pm on Tuesday at the Kapashera police station regarding the blaze in the car.

"On receipt of the call, a team was immediately rushed to the spot and found that one car Toyota Glanza has caught fire," read the statement.