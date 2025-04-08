Delhi Congress raises alarm over rising infant mortality rate

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Monday expressed concern over the infant mortality in the national capital. Citing a report released on World Health Day, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav said 20 newborns are dying every day in the city, which has many specialist hospitals run by both the Central and Delhi Governments and yet people cannot get quality treatment.

“It is extremely frightening to learn that 7,439 newborns died in city last year, and such infant deaths are increasing every year as the AAP Government had misled people with the so-called ‘Delhi model’ while the present BJP Government has given only promises without fulfilling any of them. The hospitals are in a bad shape due to lack of infrastructure, medicines and staff, because of which common people are at the receiving end,” he said.

Yadav said that despite getting higher allocation for health in the Budget, there is no facility for emergency cesarean surgery in most government hospitals.