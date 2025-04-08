Delhi faces scorching heat as temperatures hit 40.2°C, yellow alert in place

NEW DELHI: Temperatures soared to the season’s highest on Monday as the city sizzled; the principal weather station at Safdarjung recorded 40.2°C – 3.1°C above normal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated. A heatwave alert had already been issued for the national capital and other parts of north and central India, warning of extreme weather conditions through midweek.

In Palam, temperatures reached 39.5°C, around 4°C higher than the seasonal average. A yellow alert remains in place for the capital from Monday to Wednesday, with maximum temperatures expected to stay between 40-42°C till Wednesday, the IMD said in its latest advisory. Safdarjung had recorded 38.2°C on Sunday – three degrees above normal – and 35.7°C on Saturday. The previous high this season was 39°C, recorded April 3.

Meanwhile, as Delhi grapples with heatwave conditions, street vendors, rickshaw pullers, and auto drivers are experiencing both physical exhaustion and financial strain. The extreme heat has reduced footfall during peak hours, cutting into earnings and increasing personal costs for water and cooling.

“My daily sales have greatly reduced in past two weeks as people avoid staying out during the day. This happens every year, but this time it has started a month in advance,” said Subhash Yadav, a juice vendor in Tughlakabad.

Meanwhile, Tihar authorities have implemented seasonal measures to protect inmates from soaring temperatures. The plan includes providing two lemons daily to each inmate during April, May, and June to aid hydration. ORS have also been stocked, officials said.

Air remains ‘poor’

The Air Quality Index in the national capital remained in the ‘poor’ category on Monday with a reading of 261 at 4 pm, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

In Tihar...

To regulate cell temperatures, heat-resistant sheets are being installed, which allow air circulation. While water coolers are not permitted, inmates may buy cold water from the canteen or receive it upon approval.