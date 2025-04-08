Delhi government issues heatwave advisory as temperatures soar past 40°C

NEW DELHI: With the temperature rising in the capital amid heatwave conditions, the Delhi government on Tuesday advised people to stay safe and take steps to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke.

An advisory issued by the Delhi health department warns that extreme hot weather, or loo, can lead to severe health complications, especially among the vulnerable populations such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, those working outdoors, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions.

Delhi recorded its first heatwave of the season on Monday with the maximum temperature touching 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The city is currently under a yellow alert, which will remain in place till Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) colour code, a yellow alert stands for "be aware" and advises people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured and loose cotton clothes, and cover their heads.

The symptoms of heatstroke, also known as heat stress, include high fever, fainting, dry and flushed skin, vomiting, muscle cramps, shortness of breath, and confusion.

In some cases, individuals may experience convulsions or fall unconscious.