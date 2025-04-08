Delhi HC demands swift action on child rights commission vacancies, criticises Government's delay

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Monday criticised the Delhi government’s “callous” approach in addressing long-pending vacancies within the state’s child rights commission, emphasising the urgent need for time-bound recruitment to restore the commission’s functioning.

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed alarm that the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) had remained non-functional since July 2023.

The judges observed that in the absence of an operational commission, In a strong directive, the bench ordered the Delhi government to ensure that vacancies within the DCPCR are filled within six weeks.

Simultaneously, the court instructed that appointments to District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) be concluded within eight weeks, expressing particular concern over the increasing problem of substance abuse among children.

Highlighting the DCPCR’s critical statutory role, the court remarked: “There is no gainsaying that the DCPCR performs certain important statutory functions to ensure protection of child rights.”

The court further said that on account of vacancies, such functions are not being performed, as a result of which is the rights of children take a back seat.

“Such a situation, resulting on account of callousness on part of the government, cannot be appreciated,” the court added. When the Delhi government’s legal representative sought additional time to complete the selection process, the bench reprimanded the authorities for failing to meet the previously set three-month deadline issued in October 2024. The court noted that the government was already in contempt of that order.