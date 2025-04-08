Display all public services on page one of government’s new web portal: Minister Pankaj Singh

NEW DELHI: Minister Pankaj Singh has asked the officials to display all public services on the first page of the proposed Delhi Government’s new web portal. The decision was taken in a meeting with the IT department on Monday to review the development of the new website which will replace the existing one after its launch.
“To ensure ease of navigation for citizens, public services should be prominently accessible from a separate tab on the homepage of the Delhi Government portal. Essential services such as government e-services, Water, Sewerage, Health, PWD and other public welfare related services are to be displayed upfront, making them more user-friendly and accessible,” the minister said.
According to a statement released by Singh’s office, the Minister highlighted the need for timely updates across all department websites and emphasised that each department carries out regular updates through their respective Heads of Departments (HODs).
“While reviewing the proposed website update, the Minister stressed the importance of making the website citizen-friendly, informative, and seamless. He underlined the need for a clean and accessible design, quick loading times, and a powerful search function to improve usability. Information should not only be easily accessible but also well-organized and searchable for citizens from all backgrounds,” the statement read.
The upcoming portal will cater to more than 100 departments, featuring dynamic content, language support, and compatibility with all major browsers. Security, speed, and ease of use are central to the development process.
The portal is being developed using open-source Drupal technology and will be hosted on scalable cloud infrastructure, ensuring high availability and resilience. The Minister also called for making portal faster and user friendly.