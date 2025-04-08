Display all public services on page one of government’s new web portal: Minister Pankaj Singh

NEW DELHI: Minister Pankaj Singh has asked the officials to display all public services on the first page of the proposed Delhi Government’s new web portal. The decision was taken in a meeting with the IT department on Monday to review the development of the new website which will replace the existing one after its launch.

“To ensure ease of navigation for citizens, public services should be prominently accessible from a separate tab on the homepage of the Delhi Government portal. Essential services such as government e-services, Water, Sewerage, Health, PWD and other public welfare related services are to be displayed upfront, making them more user-friendly and accessible,” the minister said.

According to a statement released by Singh’s office, the Minister highlighted the need for timely updates across all department websites and emphasised that each department carries out regular updates through their respective Heads of Departments (HODs).