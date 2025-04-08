DMC president steps in to issue registrations amid registrar vacancy

NEW DELHI: As the absence of a registrar continues at the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), the agency has passed a verbal resolution giving power to the president to issue registration numbers for doctors and other regulatory approvals for the medicos, sources told this newspaper.

Dr Arun Gupta, president, DMC, said all pending requests from medical professionals are being approved by him. “We have started it today as many of the doctors were waiting for their registration numbers and other documents to start their practice or further studies.

This is a temporary arrangement till the government appoints a registrar,” he added. However, the officials said that the day-to-day functioning of the council is being hampered as the body is functioning without a registrar.

This newspaper reported a week ago about the growing number of medical professionals who are unable to complete necessary procedures to start or continue their careers in absence of the registrar at the council.

Doctors said that one of the most pressing issues is the delay in the registration of MBBS graduates who are unable to obtain the registration required to begin their practice.

Medical students from other states wishing to practice in Delhi are also stuck, as they cannot receive the permanent registration needed to work. The undergraduates are also affected as they cannot get provisional certificates required for internship.

Doctors seeking a NOC to either migrate out of Delhi or pursue further studies abroad are in limbo, unable to proceed without the council’s nod.

Registrar removed in February

The registrar of DMC, Dr Girish Tyagi was removed from his position in February for unlawfully holding his position.