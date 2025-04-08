IGI Airport launches buses connecting terminals to Agra

NEW DELHI: Tourists looking to visit the Taj Mahal and travellers headed to Agra for any given purpose, from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, can now take a luxury bus to their destination, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Monday while announcing the launch of the service.

A DIAL statement said the service will run twice daily in both directions, and has been launched in collaboration with a private operator. Travellers can avail of the pre-booked mode of transport between the two cities, it said. “By offering seamless connectivity between two of India’s most significant destinations, we are addressing a crucial need for both domestic and international travelers,” DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

As per DIAL, pick-up and drop-off points are located at both Terminal 1 and 3 of IGI Airport. In Agra, the stop is located at the Bus Lounge in Mayapur on Fatehabad Road. The tentative daily schedule includes departures from Delhi at 11 am and 11 pm. Tickets can be booked online on the IGI Airport website.