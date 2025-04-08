Man arrested for robbery plot to pay alimony to ex-wife in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man and two of his associates have been arrested for allegedly plotting a robbery to arrange money for paying alimony to his ex-wife, a police official said on Monday. Police said the trio attempted to rob a 72-year-old woman at gunpoint in her house in Pitampura area of northwest Delhi.

The accused, identified as Pankaj (25) and his accomplices Rama Swami (28) and Abhishek (26), were apprehended from Maurya Enclave area.

Police have recovered a motorcycle, a country-made pistol, and the clothes worn by the accused during commission of the crime, the official said.

The incident took place on March 31 around 3:30 pm when the complainant, Kamlesh Arora, was alone at her residence, police said, adding that one of the accused gained entry into Arora’s house pretending to deliver a courier and then tried to choke her.

Soon, another accomplice entered brandishing a firearm. However, the victim’s daughter rushed out and quickly locked the door, forcing the assailants to flee.

The trio escaped on a motorcycle, police said. “CCTV footage was scanned to trace the suspects. After multiple raids, Pankaj and Rama Swami were apprehended. “Under interrogation, Pankaj confessed that he had orchestrated the robbery to get money for alimony payments following his divorce,” a senior police officer said.