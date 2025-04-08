Teachers' front condemns AUD's action against professor for supporting student protest

NEW DELHI: Following punitive action against Dr Kaustav Banerjee, Associate Professor at Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD), the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) on Monday strongly condemned the university’s decision and expressed solidarity with the professor.

The teachers’ body alleged that a baseless showcause notice was issued to the professor for participating in a student-led discussion on March 24. “The discussion, centered on safeguarding freedom of expression and resisting systemic repression at AUD, reflected the core democratic values of academia,” DTF said.

The AUD administration has accused Dr Banerjee of violating conduct rules (CCS Rules, 1964, and AUD Statute 22), alleging that his “provocative speech” incited “indiscipline” and prompted police intervention.

DTF president Rajib Ray stated that this allegation by the AUD administration deliberately undermines the true catalyst for student unrest: the Vice Chancellor’s contentious Republic Day remarks and the authorities refusal to address the grievances of students.

“Dr Banerjee’s engagement with students was an ethical exercise of his role as an educator – fostering critical dialogue, not unrest. Protests began prior to Dr Banerjee’s participation in the dialogue, triggered by the AUD administration’s unjust suspension of students and heavy-handed barricading on campus.

By conflating administrative failures with faculty-student solidarity, the administration’s notice illegally weaponises disciplinary protocols to criminalise peaceful dissent, which is a legitimate right of citizens as per the Constitution,” said DTF secretary Abha Dev Habib.

The teachers’ body emphasized that the AUD’s punitive actions are eroding the institution’s integrity as a space for intellectual freedom.

Students stand in solidarity

AUD students on Monday gathered on the Karampura campus to express solidarity with Dr Banerjee over the disciplinary action for allegedly “inciting disorder” during the student-led protest last month. Student protesters raised slogans demanding immediate withdrawal of the show-cause notice and warned to launch an intensified agitation if the administration continued to target the students and the faculty.