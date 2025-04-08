Transplantation of 26 trees for SC expansion project gets Delhi HC approval

NEW DELHI: The High Court has authorised the transplantation of 26 trees to facilitate the Supreme Court’s expansion project, which aims to provide additional courtrooms, a dedicated constitutional court, and more chambers for judges, along with essential amenities for advocates and litigants.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is overseeing the expansion, had submitted an application seeking permission for the tree transplantation. Justice Jasmeet Singh, who heard the matter, approved the request, taking into account the pressing need for infrastructural development at the apex court.

According to an affidavit submitted by the CPWD, 16 trees are slated to be transplanted along the garden perimeter between Gates A and B, while the remaining 10 will be relocated near the corner of the Administrative Buildings Complex, adjacent to Gate No. 1.

Highlighting the importance of environmental safeguards during the process, Justice Singh instructed the CPWD to submit an affidavit from a responsible officer confirming that all 26 trees are being properly maintained following transplantation.

Furthermore, the court directed the department to explore the possibility of enhancing green cover in the vicinity by seeking requisite permissions from the relevant municipal authorities to plant additional trees along the approach road to the Supreme Court.

The Bench noted that this stretch, particularly leading from the Sundar Nagar area, was once lined with mature trees before its widening. To ensure scientific care during the process, the Court also mandated that a responsible officer from the concerned Tree Authority be present during the process.

This measure is intended to guarantee that pruning is conducted scientifically, thereby aiding the healthy rejuvenation of the transplanted trees.